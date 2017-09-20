Luxury Travel Guide (Asia & Australia Awards 2016) - Winner

Plantation Villa is a specialist Ayurvedic Nature Retreat Centre in Sri Lanka. We offer you a wellbeing experience for the body and mind through ancient Vedic traditions of Yoga, Ayurveda and Meditation. It is an oasis of calm and peacefulness in a rural village in Sri Lanka. Our eco-friendly wellbeing retreat provides a homely environment where you are served with love and care. Rooms are equipped with modern requirements, Ayurvedic treatments and medicines are administered in its most authentic form and food provided is tailored to complement the treatments. All food served is fresh and organic and majority of the food is cultivated in are gardens. All water used come from the four natural spring water wells in our land. The property is surrounded by tropical trees and wild birds with a paddy field, a working rubber plantation, an organic fruit, vegetable and spice garden and a budding mahogany and coconut plantation.

Our centre is unique in every aspect: we are a community centre, so you are coming to spend time in a traditional Sri Lankan village and learn their art of living a healthy life. We use your money to help maintain the community, which makes us one of the best homely Ayurveda retreats in Sri Lanka, introducing you to our rich culture, traditions, Ayurveda, mindfulness practices of meditation, Yoga and nature. Enjoy healing and relaxing in the breathtaking beautiful landscape and mingle with the villagers and staff unspoiled by modern trends. At Plantation Villa, it is important for us that you leave us feeling healthy, relaxed and rejuvenated. Being a smaller centre allows us the opportunity to be flexible. Our expert team of doctors, therapists, teachers, cooks and the staff team will take every effort to ensure your experience is a memorable one. The natural surroundings of this Villa provide the fresh air and the relaxing backdrop essential for the treatments. We aim to provide each of you with a relaxing and rejuvenating Ayurveda experience for your body, mind and spirit, and to take you on a journey into your own self to rediscover a relaxed and renewed version of yourself.

For those guests wanting to explore some tourist sights in Sri Lanka, day trips and tours are offered to local places of interest. Guests are invited to join in some village activities such as paddy harvesting, fruit picking or visiting the local temple.

Enjoy a stay at one of the best Wellness Ayurveda Retreats in Sri Lanka.